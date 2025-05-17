Hyderabad man lauded for aiding woman stranded on flyover

Hyderabad: A Google employee, Abhishek, won hearts and applause after he helped a 55-year-old woman whose car broke down on the busy YMCA flyover.

The woman’s 2010 model Santro car suffered a battery failure around 8:15 pm on Friday, May 16, leaving her stranded in the middle of traffic. Noticing the situation, Abhishek stopped his bike, pushed the car with his hands off the flyover towards the North Zone Hyderabad traffic office side, and ensured her safety before retrieving his vehicle from the middle of the flyover.

In recognition of his timely and selfless act, Abhishek was felicitated by North Zone traffic officials, who lauded his civic sense and courage, describing him as a role model for the citizens of Hyderabad.

