Hyderabad: Man loses Rs 40k over removal of intimate pictures from social media

The fraudsters assured the man of deleting his pictures permanently and successfully grabbed Rs 40000 out of his pocket.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 8th December 2022 3:17 pm IST
Cyber Fraud alert: Man loses Rs 40k over removal of intimate pictures


Hyderabad: In yet another incident of ‘cyber fraud’, a man from Hyderabad lost Rs 40,000 from his possession to cyber criminals recently.

It happened after the victim, who is a private employee from Shamshabad, received a call from an unidentified person, who informed him about his private pictures leaked on social media platforms.

A case has been registered by the Cyberabad cyber crime police following the incident and an investigation is reportedly underway.

