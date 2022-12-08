Hyderabad: GHMC’s new panel nods for eight key projects

Hyderabad: The newly-elected Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) standing committee approved eight proposals during their first meeting held at the headquarters on Wednesday. The meeting was chaired by Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi.

Projects including a sanction of 19.2 crores for the installation of 8000 CCTV cameras throughout the city, laying out of a 1000 meter RCC sewer pipeline from Balkapur Nala military area to Ek Minar Madina Masjid at the cost of Rs 4.5 crore, construction of RCC box drain at a cost of Rs 9.75 crore from Balkapur Nala to Rethi Bowli Junction in Mehdipatnam were among many proposals that were approved.

Besides, the committee also approved the acquisition of 216 properties for two roads with a width of 325 meters from Inner Ring Road to DRDL via TKR College to GHMC limit as well as two other properties for a 12-meter width road in Hyderngr Allapur Society and Gautami Nagar Colony.

Moreover, the construction of basti davakhana and the multipurpose function hall at a cost of Rs 2.5 crores was approved in Banjara Hills Road No.13, Sriram Nagar.

The Mayor concluded the meeting by asking the team to identify undisputed government lands in the city that can be developed into basti dawakhanas or community halls.