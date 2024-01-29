Hyderabad man loses Rs 60 L in ‘WhatsApp scam’, accused held

Hyderabad: The cybercrime police in Hyderabad apprehended Neshnor Sirish Kumar, 38, a resident of Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, on charges of defrauding a Hyderabad resident of Rs 60 lakh through a “WhatsApp-review scam”.

Authorities disclosed that the accused maintained connections with Chinese nationals and has perpetrated numerous frauds to date. Sirish Kumar actively collaborated with Chinese nationals, providing them bank accounts for execution of the scam. He also frequently traveled to China, engaging in face-to-face meetings with his accomplices.

The arrest followed a complaint from a Lower Tank Bund resident who reported being contacted by individuals on WhatsApp and Telegram, claiming to be executives. The victims were assigned tasks such as liking specific YouTube videos and sharing screenshots, receiving a nominal sum in return to build trust.

During the investigation, the accused confessed to obtaining approximately Rs 1.5 crore from a single account in a day. Officials stated, “They have numerous complaints filed across the country. Further investigation is ongoing into their illicit activities.”