Hyderabad: Man murdered by family members

Hyderabad: Sensation prevailed at Shama colony under Mailardevpally police station limits after a man was murdered due to a family dispute.

Mohammed Abdullah 42, was allegedly killed by family members including his brother and father. The victim’s side alleged that the murder has taken place in presence of police.

During this incident women folk of the same family too suffered injuries.

The police shifted the dead body to Osmania general hospital and a murder case has been registered. Further investigation is underway.