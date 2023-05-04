Hyderabad: Man murdered in broad daylight near Telangana HC

Unidentified man attacked the victim with a knife near Gate Number 6 of High Court building

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 4th May 2023 12:19 pm IST
Hyderabad woman critical after stabbed 18 times by jilted lover
(Representative Image)

Hyderabad: A man was murdered in broad daylight near Telangana High Court here on Thursday.

An unidentified man attacked the victim with a knife near Gate Number 6 of the High Court building.

The assailant stabbed the victim on the road, sending panic among passersby.

MS Education Academy

The deceased, said to be a worker in the Sulabh complex, died on the spot. The assailant escaped after committing the crime.

Alerted by the locals, police rushed in and shifted the body for autopsy.

Police registered a case and took up investigation.

A dispute over payment of Rs 10,000 between the accused and the victim is suspected to have led to the murder.

Further details were awaited.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 4th May 2023 12:19 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button