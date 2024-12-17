Hyderabad: Man murders homeless woman for rejecting sexual advances

Hyderabad: A 31-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly murdering a homeless woman after she rejected his sexual advances near the Chinthal bus stop.

The accused has been identified as Naresh who is originally from Gajula Kotrika village in Karnataka and had been living on the streets of Jeedimetla and Chinthal after his mother’s death. A daily labourer by occupation developed an addiction to alcohol, ganja which led to petty thefts to support his lifestyle.

According to reports, the victim Padma was a beggar living near Qutbullapur Signal. Several days before the murder, the accused made sexual advances toward her which she rejected. In retaliation, Naresh held a grudge against her. On the night of December 10, he approached Padma, who was sleeping near HMT Gate and again demanded sexual favours. When she refused and scolded him, the accused became violent covering her face with a blanket and striking her head with a cement brick killing her instantly.

After attempting to assault her, the accused fled upon realizing she was dead.

Also Read Unidentified woman found dead in Hyderabad’s Quthbullapur

During investigation, the police discovered Naresh’s criminal history including incidents of assault and theft in the same area. He was arrested and then confessed to the crime upon interrogation.

A case has been registered and accused has been sent to judicial remand.

Further investigation is ongoing.