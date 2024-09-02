Hyderabad man order jewelries home and disappears, gets arrested

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police arrested a man accused of cheating multiple jewelers in the city by ordering ornaments to be delivered home and then disappearing after paying them with invalid bank cheques.

The Cyberabad police recovered gold and diamond ornaments worth Rs 84 lakh from his possession.

The accused has been is identified as Gunti Suman (43), a resident of Gandipet, Hyderabad. According to the Cyberabad police, the accused allegedly scammed six jewellers in Hyderabad with ornaments worth Rs 2 crores, by calling them and ordering expensive ornaments to be delivered home.

After receiving them, paying them with cheques of closed and bouncing accounts, he would go missing when the jewelers would try to contact him.

The Cyberabad police recovered three diamond necklace weighing 488.939 gram, three gold and diamond bangles weighing 86.55 gram. The cops also retrieved a gold necklace weighing 161 grams from Suman’s possession.

According to the Cyberabad police, Suman stole ornaments to raise funds of Rs 2 cr to make a deal with a woman who had allegedly promised him that she’d double the profit for him by investing the money into short film productions. Further investigations underway, to recover rest of the jewelries stolen by Suman.