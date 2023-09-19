Hyderabad: Man poses as SI to dupe police job aspirants, arrested

Hyderabad: A 26-year-old man was arrested by the Ghatkesar police for allegedly duping people on the pretext of securing them jobs in the police department while masquerading as a police officer.

The accused, Kusuma Prashanth, 26, is a resident of Venkatasai Nagar in the Ghatkesar mandal of Medchal Malkajgiri district. Police seized one uniform, a pair of shoes, one pair of khaki socks, two mobile phones and Rs 21,300 cash from the possession of the accused.

A complaint was raised by Kalakuntla Prasad, 40, who is a driver by profession, following which a case was registered. After a thorough investigation, Prashanth was arrested at Yamnampet X Road on Monday, September 18.

Upon interrogation, the accused revealed that he used to wear a police uniform, and introduce himself as a reserved sub-inspector and cheat innocent people who were aspiring for police jobs.

He extracted money from them on the pretext of helping them secure a job in the police department.