Hyderabad: Man posing as HC lawyer marries many women, arrested

He is accused of deceiving many individuals by pretending to be the son of a retired magistrate's.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 20th February 2024 6:19 pm IST
Representational image

Hyderabad: The Saroornagar police have arrested a man for allegedly marrying and cheating many women while posing as a High Court lawyer.

The victims recently approached police following which a case was registered against Amarender.

The accused has two girls from his first wife, police said. They added that Amarender subjected first wife to severe mental anguish by forcing her to have four abortions after discovering that the fetuses were female.

According to reports, he tricked many women and made them believe that he was the son of a retired magistrate.

The Saroornagar Women’s Police Station has already launched an investigation into the case, and several other victims have come forward to register their complaints. The victims are demanding that Amarender be held accountable for his misdeeds and that justice be done.

When Siasat.com contacted Saroornagar police, an official confirmed the case and said that investigation were underway.

