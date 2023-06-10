Hyderabad: Man rapes minor girl in Jawahar Nagar, no arrest yet

The accused threatened the minor girl not to reveal the incident to anyone otherwise her family would face consequences.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sayima  |   Published: 10th June 2023 5:46 pm IST
The accused had threatened the girl not to reveal the incident to anyone otherwise her family would face dire consequences.

Hyderabad: A 30-year-old man has been accused by a woman of allegedly raping her minor daughter in Jawahar Nagar, police said on Friday. However, no arrests have been made so far.

The suspect Anil Kumar, a Dammaiguda resident works in a travel agency.

According to the Jawahar Nagar police, Kumar lured the minor into his house where he committed the crime. He threatened the girl not to reveal the incident to anyone otherwise her family would face consequences.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Hyderabad priest sent to judicial custody for killing illicit lover

Following the incident, the mother noticed behavioural changes in her daughter. When she enquired the girl revealed what happened.

Based on a police complaint by the victim’s mother, a case was registered. The minor was sent to the hospital for a medical examination and later to the facility for counselling.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sayima  |   Published: 10th June 2023 5:46 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button