Hyderabad man scammed of Rs 3.17 lakh in fake loan scheme

Hyderabad: A man was duped of Rs 3.17 lakh by cyber fraudsters under the pretext of securing a loan to expand his business. The fraudsters contacted him via phone, promising to arrange a Rs 50 lakh loan.

After gaining his trust, the fraudsters requested documents, including Aadhaar, PAN card, and Trade Licence. The Hyderabad man was asked to pay various fees, such as processing and translation fees, amounting to Rs 3,17,207. Realising he had been scammed, the victim approached the police, who registered a case.

Police Advisory:

In case of fraud: Contact the cybercrime helpline at 1930 or register a complaint at cybercrime.gov.in. For emergencies, call or WhatsApp 8712665171.

Download apps only from official sources: Always use authorised websites or app stores.

Obtain loans from RBI-regulated entities: Ensure that lenders are approved by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) or linked to a financial institution.

Verify lender authenticity: Check the lender’s association with Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) or authorised banks, along with their terms, physical office locations, and registration credentials.

Safeguard personal information: Never share sensitive details such as usernames, passwords, or card information with anyone over social media. Genuine entities like banks, RBI, or financial institutions will not request this information.

Check website and app credibility: Look for spelling errors in URLs and emails. Only visit official bank websites and carefully assess app permissions to avoid unnecessary access.