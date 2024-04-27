Hyderabad man sentenced to 16 yrs in UK for stabbing ex-girlfriend

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad man has been sentenced to 16 years in jail for stabbing his ex-girlfriend at a restaurant in London, UK, on March 5, 2022.

Sriram Ambarla and his ex-girlfriend, Sona Biju, 23, from Kerala met in 2017 at a college in Hyderabad. The duo was in a relationship for a few years in India. However, Sona ended the relationship after it began deteriorating.

The duo moved to the UK for a master’s at the University of East London in 2022.

In London, Sona found part-time employment at Hyderabad Wala Restaurant (UK) where the incident took place. Ambarla arrived at this restaurant and she treated him like any other customer, serving him food as he ordered.

Also Read Watch: Australian chef Sarah Todd tries Beef Haleem in Hyderabad

The police have stated that, while at the restaurant in the UK, the Hyderabad man reportedly made several disturbing searches about ‘killing a human’, including ‘what happens if a foreigner murders in the UK’, ‘how to kill a human with a knife’, ‘how easy is it to kill someone with a knife’, and ‘how to kill someone instantly with a knife’.

At the restaurant, Ambarla engaged in a conversation with Sona and threatened to kill her if she refused to marry him. However, she turned him down stating that ‘she did not want to live by his rules’. Following this altercation, Ambarla pulled out his knife and reportedly stabbed her even after she collapsed to the ground.

The Hyderabad man reportedly planned to attack her at the UK restaurant after overhearing her stating that she wanted to celebrate her breakup with him. However, she survived.

She was given immediate aid by the London Ambulance Service (LAS) and was then rushed to critical care at a hospital.