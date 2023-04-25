Hyderabad: Man sentenced to 20 years for sexual assault of minor girl

Hyderabad: The XIIth Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge, T Anitha, sentenced a man involved in a sexual assault case of a seven-year-old girl to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs. 2000

27-year-old Mohd Sajjad, a resident of Santoshnagar was arrested by the Santoshnagar police in June 2022 for sexually assaulting the victim girl aged seven years on the house’s terrace when the mother of the child went to work outside.

The girl complained to the mother after returning and the victim’s mother approached the Santoshnagar police who booked a case. The police arrested Sajjad who admitted to sexually assaulting the girl. The police booked a case under Sections 366, 376AB and Section 5 r/w 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act 2012.

After the trial, the court found Sajjad guilty, sentenced him to 20-year rigorous imprisonment, and imposed a fine of Rs. 2,000. The case was investigated by T Vamshi Krishna, Inspector of Police Santoshnagar and K Sreenivas Reddy, ACP Santoshnagar.