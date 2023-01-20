Hyderabad: Man sentenced to life for killing two-year-old son

Hyderabad: Qazi Mohammed Haseeb, a resident of Langerhouz was sentenced to life imprisonment after he was convicted of killing his two-year-old son on Tuesday.

The additional metropolitan sessions judge, Jaya Kumar, of the Nampally criminal court charged the accused with the crime and imposed a fine of Rs 100 in default to suffer simple imprisonment.

Police received a complaint from Qazi’s wife Nusrath Begum on Tuesday evening about the incident.

Nusrath claimed that they were married since 2018 and had two children, Qazi Mohd Ismail, 2, and Qazi Mohd Rayan, a seven-month-old infant.

The situation worsened after the accused Qazi started suspecting his wife to be disloyal and claimed that the kids were not his.

According to the police, on Tuesday evening, Qazi took his son Ismail to the first floor of their residence and murdered him.

Langerhouz police, on receiving the complaint from Nusrath, initiated a probe into the matter and booked the suspect under section 302 (Grievous hurt) of the IPC.

The accused was declared guilty after the court trial where all the evidence from the investigations pointed against Qazi.