Hyderabad man sentenced to life for smashing wife’s head

Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 2nd December 2025 5:45 pm IST
Hyderabad: A 60-year-old Hyderabad resident was sentenced to life imprisonment on Monday, December 1, for murdering his wife.

The incident occurred in February 2023 in Uppepalli, Rajendranagar. Mohammed Hussain asked his wife, Hussain Bee, for Rs 80 to purchase liquor, which the latter refused.

An argument ensued between the couple and the husband hit his wife with a stick. Their relative, Safiya Begum, tried to intervene, but she was pushed to the ground.

Hussain dragged his wife and threw a mortar stone on her chest and face, causing her death on the spot.

Safiya, who was a witness to the horrific crime, lodged a complaint with the Moinabad police. Hussain was arrested under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A local court sentenced Hussain to life imprisonment and imposed a penalty of Rs 500 on him.

