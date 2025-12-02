Hyderabad’s lone survivor of Madinah bus accident returns home

Hyderabad: The 24-year-old Mohammed Abdul Shoeb, the sole survivor of the Madinah bus crash that killed 45 Umrah pilgrims from Hyderabad, arrived in the city on Tuesday, December 2, after completing medical treatment in Saudi Arabia.

Shoeb reached Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) at 10:30 am on an IndiGo Airlines flight. He was accompanied by his elder brother Mohammed Sameer and Haj Committee employee Mohammad Masood, who assisted him throughout the journey.

At RGIA, Shoeb appeared emotional as family members received him. Responding to reporters, he said he was recovering and briefly described the crash, “The bus was stationary. An oil tanker came from behind and hit us. It all happened within five minutes.”

He also expressed gratitude to those who supported him, “I thank Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, : All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM MLA Majid Hussain and everyone who helped me and my family. I am very grateful.”

An emotional Mohammed Abdul Shoeb being welcomed by relatives at RGIA after returning from Saudi Arabia. Photo: Siasat Daily

A resident of Jhirra, Asifnagar, Shoeb sustained injuries when the bus he was travelling in with his parents and grandfather was struck by a diesel tanker near Muhras/Mufrihat in the early hours of November 17, around 160 kilometres from Madinah. He was the only passenger to survive the collision and subsequent fire.

He underwent treatment at the Saudi German Hospital, where his care was overseen by Dr Muhammad Nooruddin, a Hyderabad-born specialist, and Dr Yasir, a Saudi physician. Doctors advised that he will require regular wound dressing in Hyderabad.

Before his return, the Indian Consulate facilitated Shoeb’s visit to the Prophet’s Mosque, where he entered Al-Rawdah Al-Sharifa to offer prayers. He was then taken to Jannatul Baqi to visit his parents’ graves.