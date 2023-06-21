Hyderabad: Man stabbed to death, role of wife’s ‘paramour’ suspected

Hyderabad: A construction worker was stabbed to death in broad daylight at Chaderghat here on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened on the Azampura Saifa Masjid road.

Mohd Yousuf was stabbed multiple times with a knife by Akram and his friend Shoeib. They escaped after committing the crime.

Police suspect Akram’s alleged affair with Yousuf’s wife could be the cause behind the murder.

“A few days ago, there were issues between Yousuf and his wife. The Mirchowk police counselled and sorted the issue. Akram was also called to the police station and sent off with a warning,” Y Prakash Reddy, SHO of Chaderghat police station Y Prakash Reddy informed.

The Chaderghat police have formed special teams to nab Akram and Shoeib.

While Yousuf was a resident of Mir Chowk, Akram and Shoeib belonged to Chaderghat.