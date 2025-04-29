Hyderabad man threatens acid attack after woman rejects sexual advances, held

The accused allegedly pressured her to leave her family and live with him.

29th April 2025
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A man has been arrested by Jubilee Hills police for allegedly harassing his househelp and threatening to throw acid on her.

The man’s threats come after the woman allegedly refused to maintain a sexual relationship with him.

The accused has been identified as M Naveen.

According to reports, the victim stopped going to work due to the harassment. The accused allegedly pressured her to leave her family and live with him. When she refused, he began spreading false rumours about her and threatened to attack her with acid.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is ongoing.

