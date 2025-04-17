Telangana man gets 20 yrs jail for acid attack on woman in 2018

Hyderabad: A 29-year-old agricultural labourer has been sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment by a local court in Nalgonda for an acid attack on a woman in 2018.

The accused has been identified as Bachanboina Pittala Mahesh.

According to reports, the accused had dragged the woman to a nearby field and attacked her with acid after she rejected his proposal to continue a relationship. The victim, who had separated from her husband and was living at her parents’ house in Dhamera village, suffered severe injuries.

Mahesh was arrested shortly after the incident, and a chargesheet was filed in 2019.

Based on the evidence and testimonials, the court found him guilty