Man gets 7 yrs in prison for attempted murder in Kanchan Bagh

Hyderabad: A local court has sentenced a 38-year-old man to seven years of rigorous imprisonment for attempting to murder a youth in Kanchan Bagh.

The accused has been identified as Shaik Fareed Ahmed.

The case dates back to June 6, 2018, when Fareed, who ran a mobile shop in Hafeez Baba Nagar, attacked Syed Aslam with a talwar (sword) following a dispute over harassment allegations.

According to the complaint filed by the victim’s brother, Fareed had been harassing their sister, Minhaz Fathima, for months despite warnings. On the day of the attack, he intercepted Aslam near Habeeb Function Hall and stabbed him multiple times in the face, head, and hands.

Locals intervened and rescued Aslam, who was rushed to Apollo DRDO Hospital and later shifted to Yashoda Hospital, Malakpet, for treatment.

Kanchan Bagh police arrested Fareed the next day, and he was remanded to judicial custody.

Based on the evidence, the accused has been convicted under IPC sections 341, 307, and Section 25(1)(A) of the Arms Act.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2,500.