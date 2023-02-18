Hyderabad: Man tortured by Medak cops succumbs to injuries

Hyderabad: Mohammad Khadeer, a daily wage earner who was allegedly trashed in the custody by the Medak cops died on Friday while he was being treated at Gandhi Hospital.

After news of his death reached his village, residents urged Medak MLA M Padma Devender Reddy to take action against those responsible for his death.

Social activists further intervened in the matter demanding justice for the deceased.

Intervene and issue immediate orders for:



– Suspension of SP, SI & other officers involved in this.

– Preserve CCTV footage of PS & other places right now.

– Register FIR for murder and kidnapping immediately.

– Issue order for investigation of this murder by a senior officer. pic.twitter.com/mmg45pFTW0 — S.Q.Masood | مسعود (@SQMasood) February 17, 2023

Following his death, a Sub-Inspector and two constables were transferred on Friday after receiving orders from Medak SP.

While SI Rajshekar was transferred to the District Crime Records Bureau, constable Pavan Kumar was transferred to the Regode police station and the other constable, Prashanth, was transferred to the Papannapet police station.

Khadeer was picked from Yakutpura

The 35-year-old labour was seriously injured when he shifted himself to Hyderabad from Medak on February 10.

A video of the man was released where he narrated the brutality of Medak police and said that he was picked up from his sister’s house in Hyderabad on January 27 and subjected to brutal torture.

His wife in another video alleged that police picked up Khadeer on the charge of stealing gold ornaments and used third-degree custodial torture on him even before the confirmation of the crime.

Khadeer was then allegedly kept in illegal custody for five days and later under house arrest with no medical help.

However, he managed to escape from his house and dragged himself to a government hospital in Medak after suffering unbearable pain.

Duty doctors in Medak later suggested that he admit himself to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad owing to multiple fractures, dislocation of the spine and renal failure in his body.