Hyderabad: MANUU suspends student union elections, ignites protests

Hyderabad: Protests that began over food safety concerns at the Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) escalated on Friday, September 20, after the university authorities allegedly abused students and called off the student union elections scheduled for September 24.

Heavy police have been deployed on campus amid fear of escalating protests that continue at the administrative block.

Students at the university have been complaining about low-quality food in the mess for nearly two months. However, protests escalated on Thursday, after the authorities allegedly abused the students when they complained of an insect in the hostel food. “Yesterday during lunch, the students found a mosquito in the food. Students have been protesting against the provost and the unhygienic food since yesterday afternoon,” former MANUU student union president Umar Farooq told Siasat.com.

Student leader Talha Mannan, a student union presidential candidate for the upcoming student elections, said, “Initially, the students protested over poor-quality food being served in the mess. However, things turned ugly when the provost abused the students.”

After intensive demonstrations last night, MANUU hostels’ provost Mohd Yusuf Khan reportedly resigned from his post. However, the students continued to protest demanding the suspension of the girls’ hostel provost.

The students continue their protest demanding union elections as per the schedule and the resignation of the Proctor Professor Abdul Azeem and the girls’ hostel Provost Sameena Basu. “We have decided to remain calm and are willing to hold talks with the university administration,” said former student union president Mateen Ashraf.

The students urge the university administration to engage in dialogue to resolve these pressing issues amicably. They have also formed a committee to represent the agitating students and are waiting for a response from the university.