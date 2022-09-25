Hyderabad: MANUU to host seminar on ‘Status of Socio-religious groups in India’

Hyderabad: The Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), on Monday at 10 am, will host a seminar on “India @ 75 and situation of socio-religious groups in India” in partnership with the Indian Institute of Dalit Studies (IIDS), New Delhi. This is the second conversation in the Democracy 2022 conversation series.

Prof. Sukhadeo K. Thorat, Chairman, IIDS, will give a keynote lecture on “Why Inter-group Inequality Still Persists?,” Prof. Farida Siddiqui, Coordinator, Seminar & Dean, School of Arts & Social Sciences informed. The lecture will be overseen by Vice-Chancellor Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan.

There will be a publication of the book “Reading Minorities in India: Forms & Perspectives,” written by Dr. KM Ziyauddin, coordinator of the conference. Professors Danish Moin, Afroz Alam, Shahid Raza, and Vinod Jairath will preside over the three sessions that make up the seminar.