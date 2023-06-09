Hyderabad: MANUU to organise G20 Special Film Festival

Hyderabad: The Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) will organise a three-day film festival from June 13 to June 15 as part of the G20 University Connect programme.

The festival will be hosted by the university’s Instructional Media Centre and will screen ‘RRR’ as its inaugural film, MANUU said in a statement. A total of 17 films from the G20 countries will be screened during the three-day event.

The event will be held at Preview Theatre.

Gareth Wynn Owen, British Deputy High Commissioner to Andhra Pradesh & Telangana would be guest of honour for the inaugural session happening on June 13, the varsity said.