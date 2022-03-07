Hyderabad: Marathon marks launch of Safe Cities for Women campaign

Hyderabad: A marathon, “Run for Her” was organised on Monday by the Local Complaints Committee, the Telangana Department of Women Development and Child Welfare, and ActionAid Association.

More than 400 young women participated in the marathon on the eve of International Women’s Day to highlight the issue of “Safe Cities for Women”. The young women came from 10 bastis of Hyderabad and were joined in solidarity by college students from Osmania University and working women from across the city. The marathon in Hyderabad was the first event in this national campaign.

The “Safe Cities for Women” is a campaign for Gender Responsive Public Services made by women. Through the campaign, collectives of women in every city will list issues identified through the community-led safety audit processes and submit these to the authorities including the Police, the District Magistrate, the concerned Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA), the Department of Women’s Development and Child Welfare, the State Women Commission, and other officials of their city administration.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief Guest, Vakiti Sunitha Laxma Reddy, Telangana State Women’s Commission Chairperson said, “Gender equality for sustainable tomorrow is the theme for the year 2022. Gender equality should be in all spheres where both men and women have equal opportunities. The State has taken various measures to protect and safeguard women and children.”