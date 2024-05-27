Hyderabad: Massive fire breaks out at Hetero Lab in Sangareddy

Sources said the fire started while a solvent was being recovered in the ETP section.

Mir Alamgir|   Updated: 27th May 2024 7:19 pm IST
A part of Hetero Labs in flames. (Image: Screengrab)

Hyderabad: A major fire broke out at pharma giant Hetero Labs Limited’s lab here at Gaddapotharam, Sangareddy district, on Monday. While no casualties were reported so far, the authorities said that there is a huge monetary loss in terms of damages.

The fire started around 3 pm and the tenders were rushed to the spot. The management of Hetero also started using its own fire fighting mechanisms until firemen came to the spot and started their operations.

Locals were alarmed by the flames and the thick smoke that spread to the surrounding areas of the Hetero lab. Sources said the fire started while a solvent was being recovered in the ETP section.

The exact cause of the fire at the Hetero lab is yet to be determined by police.A case has been registered by the local police, and an investigation is underway.

