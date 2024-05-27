Trafficked, tortured, Telangana man sends SOS message from Cambodia

Hyderabad: A young man from Mahabubabad district in Telangana has sent a distress message to his family asking them to rescue him from Cambodia. This come just a fortnight after the Visakhapatnam police uncovered a human trafficking racket operating from Cambodia and rescued 15 youth from Andhra Pradesh.

Prakash, a resident of Kothapet village of Bayyaram mandal in Mahabubabad district, alleged that he was approached by a job consultancy in Hyderabad to go to Australia for work. Instead, he was trafficked to Cambodia and forced to reportedly work for cyber-crime syndicates. He said that is being tortured brutally.

Prakash took a selfie video and sent it through Whatsapp to his parents back in Mahabubabad. He also said that his employers were denying him food and torturing him by administering electric shocks. The family members from Telangana informed the local police about it and sought help to bring back Prakash.

In mid-May, Vizag police commissioner Ravi Shankar Ayyanar with help of Indian Embassy officials rescued around 15 youth belonging to Vizag and other surroundings from Cambodia. Around 115 individuals from Andhra Pradesh fell into the clutches of traffickers from Cambodia. The handlers subjected the Indian youth to torture, including confinement in a dark room and occasional beatings with a baseball bat due to their poor performance.

The handlers in Cambodia had served only one meal a day to the Indian youth who were trafficked, and sometimes they went empty- stomach for days for ‘under performance’ in cyber fraud, said Ravi Shankar.