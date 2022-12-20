Hyderabad mayor faces ire of own party workers

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad mayor Vijayalaxmi Gadwal on Tuesday faced protest from workers of her own party Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) during a programme in Uppal constituency.

Tension prevailed as the workers raised slogans of amayor go back’ when she was laying foundation stone for a few development works in Chilukanagar area.

They were angry over Uppal MLA B. Subhas Reddy not being invited to the programme and alleged that the mayor is violating the protocol.

The protest and slogan shouting led to an argument between the supporters of the MLA and the mayor.

Heated arguments btwn supporters of Uppal BRS MLA B Subhas Reddy nd Mayor GHMC G Vijayalaxmi 4r nt inviting MLA 4r laying foundation stone 4r development works in Chilka Nagar of Uppal.MLA supporters raised slogans against Mayor. @XpressHyderabad @NewIndianXpress @Kalyan_TNIE pic.twitter.com/kLmn3zV2Gz — R V K Rao_TNIE (@RVKRao2) December 20, 2022

The Mayor, however, took the protesters to task. She questioned why they were creating a scene.

Vijayalaxmi, who is daughter of senior leader and BRS general secretary K. Keshava Rao, told the protestors that it is the fault of the MLA who did not turn up for the programme.

She said the zonal commissioner of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) had invited her and also MLA and local corporator to the programme. However, the MLA suggested to the GHMC zonal commissioner to postpone the programme to Tuesday.

“If he has not turned up even today, who is at fault?” asked an angry mayor.

“I am the mayor. I don’t do it,” she shot back when the MLA’s supporters suggested that she could have called up the MLA.

For a second day in a row, the differences in the ruling party in Medchal Malkajgiri district adjoining Hyderabad came to the fore.

On Monday, five BRS MLAs including Subhas Reddy had raised a banner of revolt against labour minister Malla Reddy who comes from the same district.

They held a meeting and alleged that the minister was nominating his own men to the key posts.