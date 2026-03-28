Hyderabad: MBT alleges custodial torture at Falaknuma police station

Hyderabad: The Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) has raised serious allegations of custodial torture and demanded an impartial inquiry into the alleged torture by the Falaknuma police.

Amjedullah Khan, MBT spokesperson, said the Falaknuma police, where Mohammed Rizwan, a resident of Vattepally, reportedly fell unconscious after being brutally assaulted inside the police station premises.

Incident during questioning

Rizwan was reportedly called to the Falaknuma Police Station for inquiry regarding a dispute between his friends, Junaid and Owais. During questioning, when he sought permission to attend Friday prayers, police personnel allegedly abused him. When Rizwan requested them not to use abusive language, the situation escalated.

Allegations of torture inside ACP office

He alleged that Rizwan was taken to the first floor of the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Falaknuma office, where he was subjected to severe physical torture. Police officials reportedly beat him mercilessly and kicked him with their shoes after he fell to the ground. Unable to bear the torture, Rizwan lost consciousness.

Hospitalisation and subsequent developments

He was then shifted to a nearby private facility, Harmain Hospital, where he received treatment.

He raised concerns as his stance reportedly softened later during his visit to Falaknuma Police Station after meeting with Khaleel Pasha, Inspector of Police, Kalaphattar Police Station.

It is further alleged that Rizwan was taken back to the police station and made to sit there till late at night, allegedly to suppress the matter and prevent disclosure.

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Questions raised by MBT

Amjed Ullah Khan strongly condemned the incident and spoke to Rizwan’s family, assuring full legal support.

Amjedullah Khan asked why Mohammed Rizwan was not allowed to submit a written complaint and why he was not sent to Osmania General Hospital for a mandatory medical examination.

Amjedullah Khan further demanded that since the alleged torture took place inside the ACP office, M A Jaweed must also be held accountable.

He also questioned the role of Khaleel Basha, alleging interference to protect Falaknuma Police personnel, and demanded a thorough and impartial investigation into his involvement.

Demands for action

Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) demanded immediate suspension of all police personnel involved in torturing Mohammed Rizwan, registration of a criminal case for custodial torture in addition to independent and impartial inquiry, and protection for Mohammed Rizwan and his family.

Call for justice

Khan reiterated that custodial violence is a gross violation of human rights and warned that MBT will pursue the matter legally and politically until justice is served.