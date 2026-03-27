MBT raises concern over delay in arrest in Wanaparthy rape case

Hyderabad: The Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) has strongly condemned the shocking incident of alleged rape of a minor girl student of Sri Akshara International High School in Wanaparthy and expressed serious concern over the inordinate delay by the police in arresting the accused.

Amjedullah Khan, MBT spokesperson, said the incident, which reportedly occurred on March 23, 2026, came to light only after the victim informed her parents the next day, following which the matter was brought to the notice of the school management and Wanaparthy Town Police. The victim was subsequently taken for medical examination.

Khan stated that despite the gravity of the offence involving a minor, the Wanaparthy Town Police failed to act promptly and did not arrest the accused warden for nearly two days. He alleged that such delay raises serious doubts about possible political interference, especially amid reports that the school correspondent has allegedly close links with a ruling party MLA.

“It has been alleged that the school correspondent approached the victim’s family and attempted to offer money to suppress the case and avoid police action,” he said.

He further said that it was only after public outrage and protests on March 25 that the police came into action. Had the police acted immediately and arrested the culprit, there would not have been agitation by the public on the school premises.

Khan said police should have observed restraint because in such minor rape cases, public outrage will be there, but the Wanaparthy Police chose strict action against the agitators by issuing an FIR No: 58/2026 u/s 191(2), 191(3), 329(4), 324(4), 309(4), 61(2) r/w 190 BNS and arrested Aslam, Afsar, and Hameed and others and produced them in court and wanted to keep protestors in jail for a month, but the court granted bail to all those arrested by police.

Khan said that this is not an isolated incident but part of a disturbing pattern in Wanaparthy District where police response appears selective and inconsistent. He referred to the recent case of a missing girl from Pebbar dated March 11, 2026, where no significant progress has been made despite repeated pleas by the victim’s family. He also recalled the August 27, 2024 incident at Chanakya High School, where Muslim girl students were allegedly targeted and their hijabs were forcibly removed, yet no stringent action was taken against the accused.

He alleged that such instances indicate a failure of the district police administration in upholding law and order impartially and ensuring justice for victims, particularly those belonging to vulnerable and minority communities. He questioned whether the rule of law is being undermined by influence and bias.

MBT has demanded immediate action against the responsible police officials, including issuing a show cause notice to the Superintendent of Police, Wanaparthy District, and transferring officers who failed to discharge their duties. The party also demanded strict legal action against the accused as well as the school management for attempting to suppress the crime.

Further, Khan demanded that the State Government provide Rs. 10 lakh as ex-gratia compensation to the victim’s family along with allocation of a double-bedroom house to support their rehabilitation. He stressed that only swift, fair, and transparent action will restore public confidence and ensure justice for the minor victim.