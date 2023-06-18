Hyderabad: MBT challenges gau rakshaks to try and disrupt Bakri Eid

Hyderabad: Every year, cattle traders face issues in the city during the days leading up to Eid-ul-Adha or Bakri Eid, thanks to gau rakshaks or cow vigilantes who attack them and stop vehicles transporting animals meant for slaughter, making this festival super sensitive in the present scenario

While Bakri Eid is just around the corner, this time, the Majlis Bachao Tehreek party has upped the ante. MBT spokesperson Mohd Amjedullah Khan here has challenged gau rakshak groups in Hyderabad and on the outskirts to try and illegally stop vehicles. He is now moving around on roads at night to tackle the gau rakshaks who stop the trucks.

In two videos released from different locations, Amjedullah Khan asked people to inform him about any disturbance caused by the cow vigilante groups. “I am on the road moving from one end of the city to the other. The police should not allow anybody to take the law into their hands. If at all cow transportation or otherwise calves are transported illegally the police should stop, check and book cases,” he appealed.

Khan added that the police will be responsible for any law and order disturbance if cow vigilant groups are allowed to stop the vehicles transporting the cattle for sacrifice during Bakri Eid.

Soon after Amjedullah Khan released a couple of videos, noted cow protection ‘activist’, Kallu Singh, who is facing several police cases, released a video challenging Amjedullah Khan.

“I am going ahead with my task of protecting the Gau mata. On the name of festival illegal sale, transportation and slaughter of cow, bull and calves is taken up by the gaurakshaks in the State. The Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his son IT Minister K T Rama Rao and allowing the mass slaughter of animals to happen,” Kalu Singh said.

Meanwhile the Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda police are also alert to foil any attempt to disturb the law and order in the city. Special checks posts have been set up in all districts and commissionerates leading to the city. The check posts are functioning round-the-clock and will continue till completion of the Eid-ul-Adha festival scheduled later this month.