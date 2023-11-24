Hyderabad: MBT seeks action against Yakhutpura AIMIM candidate for MCC violation

Hyderabad: The spokesperson of Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) and Yakhutpura candidate, Amjedullah Khan accused AIMIM candidate Jaffer Hussain Mehraj of gross violation of the Model Code of Conduct in 68-Yakutpura Assembly constituency.

In a letter to the chief election commissioner, Amjedullah alleged that despite the gross violation of the election code in the constituency, the authorities had failed to take action against AIMIM candidates and booth-level officers (BLO).

Amjedullah claimed that 20-25 publicity vans of AIMIM were running in Yakhutpura for the past 10 days while only 4-5 of them were allotted permits, despite multiple complaints to the Telangana CEO.

The leader of MBT requested the removal of vehicles alongside AIMIM flags, posters, banners, handbills, and kite symbols that were pasted on government properties, that he alleged were illegal. He requested the election staff to cross-check and remove prohibited promotion props.

Amjedullah also pointed out that the BLO’s who were given the responsibility to distribute voter slips were visiting houses along with AIMIM leaders.

“Many BLOs have even handed over dead persons and house-shifted voters slips to AIMIM leaders to use them on polling day,” stated the MBT leader.

He further highlighted that the Deputy Commissioner of Santoshnagar GHMC who is also the Electoral Officer of Yakhutpura was in favour of AIMIM and helping their candidates.

Requesting an inquiry into his allegations by the state Intelligence Department or Hyderabad Police, Amjedullah sought action against the Returning Officer, assistant commissioner of police Santoshnagar (Nodal Officer, Police Dept) and Electoral Registration Officer of Yakhutpura.