Hyderabad: MBT’s Amjedullah Khan on campaign trail to win Yakatpura

Hyderabad: Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT), party spokesperson Amjedullah Khan, contesting from the Yakatpura constituency started his campaign on Friday, November 10.

He is contesting the assembly elections for the first time.

Amjedullah Khan is banking on his ‘Praja Darbar’, – a platform to hear public grievances -, he holds at Darul Amaan, the family’s ancestral house at Chanchalguda. The Praja Darbar is organized by bureaucrats or those sitting in powers of the corridor to listen to and resolve grievances.

At his first street corner public meeting in Tallabkatta on Friday, Amjedullah Khan said people in distress come to him and seek help for paying college or school fees for their children, medical treatment expenses, marriages, paying house rents, and for clearance of loans.

“From Tallabkatta, I get 100 cancer patients seeking help. If I am elected as an MLA I will get a handsome amount sanctioned from the government for cancer patients,” he told the gathering.

The Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) contested from Yakatpura for the first time in 1994 and Mumtaz Ahmed Khan contested the election and won along with MBT president Mohd Amanullah Khan, who won the Chandrayangutta seat the same year.

Mumtaz Ahmed Khan later joined the AIMIM and contested from Yakatpura winning the elections from 1999 to 2014. In 2018, Ahmed Pasha Quadri contested the elections and won by defeating MBT president Farhatullah Khan. In 2023, the AIMIM fielded Jaffer Hussain Meraj, a two-time MLA who won from Nampally in 2014 and 2018 while MBT fielded Amjedullah Khan.

A close contest is expected between AIMIM and the MBT party. Political observers say Amjedullah Khan is popular for raising many minority issues and has a mass following in public and could give tough competition to his rivals.

The Praja Darbar, Anti Gau Rakshak works, voicing against excesses of the police and an active stand against Goshamahal BJP MLA and Hindutva leader T Raja Singh stand are advantages for him.

Telangana is going to the polls on November 30.