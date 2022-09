Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has ordered all sheep, goat, and cow slaughterhouses and retail meat and beef shops within its boundaries to remain closed on October 2 in observance of Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary.

According to a news release, GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar asked the relevant authorities of various line departments to provide the necessary assistance to the municipal workers in carrying out the directives.