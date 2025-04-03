Medchal-Malkajgiri collectorate receives bomb threat

A former Maoist aged 70 emailed the collector, threatening to blow up the collectorate using an IED.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Updated: 3rd April 2025 9:55 pm IST
Hyderabad: A former Maoist leader, 70, threatened to blow up the Medchal-Malkajgiri district collectorate with an improvised explosive device (IED) on Thursday, April 3, by sending an email to district collector Gowtham Potra. A search by security agencies, however, did not find any such device.

The bomb disposal squad was called in to search for any explosives after the collectorate staff informed the police about a bomb threat.

“We got a call from the collectorate at 2 pm on April 3. The bomb disposal squad has searched 90% of the premises and has found nothing. The remaining 10 percent will also be searched. We believe it is a fake call,” said a senior police official while speaking with the media.

Interestingly, the collectorate staff started forming groups to discuss the issue, as the bomb threat involved a former Maoist named Lakshman Rao from Karimnagar, as per an official source.

The collector, along with the additional collector, held an emergency meeting with the officials to discuss the matter.

