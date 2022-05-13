Hyderabad: Meeting on Palle Pragati, Pattana Pragati to be held

Hyderabad: A meeting to review implementation of the next phase of ‘Palle Pragati’ and ‘Pattana Pragati’ programmes is scheduled at 11:00 am in the city’s Pragati Bhavan on May 18.

The meeting is going to be held under the chairmanship of Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

State cabinet ministers, zilla parishad chairmen, collectors of all the districts, collectors of local bodies, all district panchayat officers (DPO), state level forest department officials, mayors of municipal corporations, commissioners and other high level officials will participate in the review meeting.

Issues in rural areas such as sanitation, dumping yard, and Viakuntadhamam maintenance, organic fertiliser making, power, and water supply are prioritised under the Pattana pragathi programme. The flagship programme of the state administration aims to achieve rural development on all fronts.

The situation in villages improved dramatically following the four phases of Palle Pragati, with various long-standing issues being addressed. Green cover in villages also increased by 7% at the same time.

Whereas, under the Palle Pragati programme, issues such as unavailability of clean drinking water, greener urban areas, well lit roads are being given a priority. Specified vegetable and meat markets are also being constructed under this programme.

Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi’s fourth phase aims to improve villages and urban areas holistically.