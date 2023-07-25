Hyderabad: Men boozing at traffic police booth in Hitech City grab eyeballs

The duo is seen having a jovial conversation while they booze during daytime at a public place, that too in a police set-up.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 25th July 2023 2:07 pm IST
Video of men boozing in traffic booth at Hitech drives attention
Hyderabad: Two men were seen drinking alcohol in a traffic booth set up at a junction in Hitech City, Madhapur.

The incident was captured by a passerby where the two men can be seen holding liquor bottles while they sat inside a traffic booth opposite Cyber Towers.

The duo is seen having a jovial conversation while they booze in the day at a public place, and choose a police set-up to do so.

Liquor prices have been slashed in Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana since May 2023.

Alcohol sales have been a major source of revenue for the state as post-state formation, liquor prices were hiked twice and the price of beer was reduced after the initial hike.

The state’s liquor revenue increased from Rs 8000 crore in 2014 to nearly Rs 30,000 crore in 2022-23.

Additionally, the excise department has made Sunday a working day for labelling new prices on the liquor bottles.

