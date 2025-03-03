Hyderabad metro encourages skywalks for better connectivity

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) on Monday, March 3, has encouraged the construction of skywalks linking metro stations to nearby commercial and residential complexes.

At a recent comprehensive mobility planning meeting, HMRL managing director NVS Reddy and Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) commissioner Sarfaraz Ahmed discussed plans to expand skywalk connectivity.

Several skywalks have already been constructed, directly connecting Punjagutta, Hitech City, and Erramanzil metro stations to nearby malls. Similar skywalks at Hyderabad’s JBS and Parade ground metro stations have improved pedestrian movement, while Raheja’s modern skywalk at Mindspace has provided seamless access to corporate offices from Rayadurg Metro Station.

The circular rotary skywalk at Hyderabad’s Uppal metro station, developed by HMDA, has significantly eased pedestrian movement at the busy junction.

Encouraged by its success, HMRL plans to construct more such walkways.

New skywalks to link Hyderabad’s metro stations to malls, residences

Currently, a skywalk is being developed from Dr Ambedkar Balanagar Metro Station to the under-construction Phoenix/Landmark Mall. Meanwhile, the Vasavi Group is building a skywalk connecting LB Nagar Metro Station to its Vasavi Anandanilayam residential complex, which consists of 12 towers spread across 25 acres.

Discussions are reportedly underway for similar projects at Hyderabad metro stations like Nagole, Stadium, Durgam Cheruvu, and Kukatpally.

L&T metro managing director KVB Reddy invited private developers to collaborate on such projects, directing interested companies to contact the metro rail station eetail officer for further coordination.

NVS Reddy also mentioned that all 57 metro stations offer unpaid pedestrian crossings, which can be used by both metro passengers and the general public. He urged people to take advantage of these facilities to ensure safer road crossings and avoid accidents.