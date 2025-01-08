Hyderabad Metro expansion: CM seeks DPRs for key routes by March end

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy has directed officials to complete the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for the Shamirpet, Medchal, and Future City metro expansions by the end of March.

He emphasized the importance of obtaining approval from the central government and suggested that tenders should be invited by the end of April.

This directive was issued during a high-level review meeting held at his residence, focusing on the expansion of the metro system and the construction of elevated corridors in Hyderabad.

The proposed metro routes include significant stretches: Rajiv Gandhi International Airport to Future City (40 km), JBS to Shamirpet (22 km), and Parade Ground to Medchal (23 km).

Land acquisition

During the meeting, the chief minister insisted on the immediate completion of land acquisition for these projects.

He stressed that future needs must be taken into account when designing elevated corridors and highlighted the necessity of conducting thorough field-level assessments during the alignment design process.

Notably, he pointed out that the metro line on the Medchal route should consider three existing flyovers.

Also Read Hyderabad Metro Rail: Old City residents given compensation cheques

Reddy also urged that all three metro lines—Shamirpet, Medchal, and Future City—should be inaugurated simultaneously.

He called for the establishment of a large junction equipped with modern facilities to meet future requirements, ensuring that residents would not need to travel into the city for basic amenities.

A comprehensive plan for this junction is to be developed under Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL), which will also oversee the construction of radial roads.

The review meeting was attended by key officials, including the chief minister’s advisor Vennarender Reddy, state government advisor for Infrastructure Srinivasaraju, special secretary Ajith Reddy, Municipal chief secretary Danakishore, managing director of Hyderabad Metro Rail NVS Reddy, HMDA commissioner Sarfaraz Ahmed, and commissioner for Priority Programs Shashank.