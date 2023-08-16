Hyderabad metro rail connectivity to be increased in next four years: KCR

Hyderabad: On the occasion of the Independence Day celebration, the chief minister of Telangana K Chandrashekar Rao has made a major announcement related to Hyderabad metro rail connectivity. He said that the state government has formulated an action plan to extend the metro rail connectivity by 415 kilometers around Hyderabad.

Disclosing the estimated cost for the project, he said that it will be over Rs. 69,000 crore. The proposed project is set to be completed within the next 3-4 years.

He further mentioned that the metro rail system will be expanded by connecting all junctions around the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and establishing a direct link to the Hyderabad airport.

Strategic Road Development Programme

The chief minister said that as Hyderabad was emerging as a global city, the state government initiated the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP) at a cost of Rs. 67,149 crore. This program aims to transform Hyderabad into a signal-free city and has already led to the construction of 42 main roads, flyovers, underpasses, and railway overbridges (ROBs).

Furthermore, the state government has successfully completed the construction of 22 link roads, amounting to Rs. 275 crore in expenses.

Proposed metro rail in Old City of Hyderabad

The 5.5 km stretch of the metro rail alignment in the old city of Hyderabad extends from MGBS to Falaknuma, passing through important junctions such as Darulshifa, Purani Haveli, Ettebar Chowk, Alijakotla, Mir Momin Daira, Haribowli, Shalibanda, Shamsheergunj, and Aliabad.

The proposed metro line will feature five stations, namely Salarjung Museum, Charminar, Shalibanda, Shamsheergunj, and Falaknuma. Despite being located approximately 500 meters away from Salarjung Museum and Charminar, these stations will be named after them to acknowledge their significance and prominence in the city.