Hyderabad Metro ramps up services amid TGSRTC workers’ strike

Hyderabad: As the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) strike disrupts bus services across the city, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) has increased train frequency, with 56 trains set to operate throughout the day to ease commuter inconvenience.

The decision was taken after HMRL held discussions with L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (LTMRHL) to manage the surge in passenger traffic during the strike period. They added that the objective was to offer an alternative mode of transport for people commuting daily due to the reduction in RTC services.

Hyderabad Metro increases frequency across corridors

On regular days, Hyderabad Metro operates 56 trains during peak hours, from 8:00 am to 10:30 am, and 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm, with a frequency of 3 minutes and 40 seconds between trains. During non-peak hours, services are reduced to 44 trains, with intervals of 4 minutes 50 seconds on the Miyapur-LB Nagar corridor and 5 minutes 20 seconds on the Nagole-Raidurg corridor.

However, in view of the RTC strike, metro services will now run at full capacity throughout the day, with 56 trains operating at a frequency of 4 minutes 20 seconds on the Miyapur-LB Nagar corridor and 3 minutes 40 seconds on the Nagole-Raidurg corridor.

Officials added that the improved frequency is expected to help manage increased footfall at metro stations, particularly during office hours, when demand for public transport remains high.

TGSRTC workers’ strike

Bus services across Telangana were severely hit on Wednesday, April 22, after employees of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) launched an indefinite strike from midnight following the collapse of talks with the state government.

Despite the government forming a four-member high-level committee to examine workers’ grievances, negotiations with the RTC Joint Action Committee (JAC) failed to reach a consensus on key demands such as wage revision, employee welfare, and merger with the government.

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Consequently, buses remained confined to depots across the state, leading to widespread disruption, with passengers left waiting at bus stops and limited alternative arrangements falling short of demand.

So far, as talks reach no consensus, LTMRHL is considering extending the Hyderabad metro train’s operating hours past 11:00 pm after being approached by HMRL. However, there is no confirmation on this so far.