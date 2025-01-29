Hyderabad Metro services face disruption on Nagole-Raidurg route

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metro rail services on the Nagole-Raidurg route experienced disruptions on Tuesday morning, January 28, due to a technical issue, leading to delays and considerable inconvenience for commuters.

Passengers reported extended wait times as metro trains were delayed, resulting in overcrowding at several stations. Many commuters expressed their frustration over the unexpected service interruption.

Officials from Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) confirmed that a technical glitch was responsible for the delays and stated that the issue had been resolved.

“Dear Passengers, Earlier today, Hyderabad Metro Rail services encountered a temporary disruption caused by a signalling system technical glitch. We worked promptly to resolve the issue, and normal services have been restored. We regret any inconvenience this may have caused our passengers,” L&T Hyderabad Metro Rail said on X.

Metro services are vital for thousands of residents in Hyderabad, particularly during peak hours.

The delays affected office-goers and students, prompting many to take to social media to voice their concerns about the situation.