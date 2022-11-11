Hyderabad Metro stalls due to technical glitch

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metro rail on Friday morning faced a technical glitch as the train stopped for some time making it unpleasant for the daily commuters. Several trains were halted on the route of Miyapur to LB Nagar across various stations.

Several commuters expressed displeasure over the same on social media.

Don't know what's happening with #HyderabadMetro today, they stopped 2 trains at MGBS announcing "Pls depart and take another train as d train stopped due to maintenance) I started from LB ngr at 11:10 & it took 45 mins to reach MGBS.@ltmhyd @DonitaJose @KTRTRS @CoreenaSuares2 pic.twitter.com/UIFi8Euw5P — $®!k@ñ+|-| (@DszSrikanth) November 11, 2022

Speaking to Siasat.com, metro officials said that a problem arose due to a signal problem at the Khairatabad station and it has been rectified. The official said that operations have been resumed immediately post the correction.

This is not the first time that the Hyderabad Metro stalled due to technical glitches. Commuters faced interruptions in the service midway even in the past.