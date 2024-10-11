Hyderabad metro to run till 1 am for India vs Bangladesh T20 match

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) announced that metro services will be extended beyond midnight on Saturday, October 12, for the India vs Bangladesh T20 match at Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad. The last trains in all directions will depart at 1 am and are expected to reach their destinations around 2 am.

In addition to extended Hyderabad metro services, Rachakonda police have implemented security measures and issued guidelines to ensure a smooth and incident-free event.

Fans have been advised against carrying certain items, including laptops, banners, water bottles, outside food, writing pens, perfumes, binoculars, helmets, batteries, lighters or matchboxes, sharp metallic or plastic objects, cameras, and cigarettes to the stadium.

Furthermore, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is working to clear debris and garbage around the stadium.

