Hyderabad Metro trains to run till 1:00 am on New Year’s eve

Published: 30th December 2023 6:41 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) has announced that on December 31 its trains will operate until past midnight, with the final train departing at 12:15 am and arriving at its destination around 1:00 am on January 1. 

All red, blue and green lines will run extended services. 

To ensure safety and order during the extended service hours, metro rail security will be vigilant against any misbehaviour in trains and stations, HMR said in a press release on Saturday. 

Typically, Hyderabad Metro rail services run from 6:00 am to 11:00 pm at all terminal stations. 

