Hyderabad: Hyderabad MP and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi met Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy on Friday over the Milad un Nabi processions in the city.

He was accompanied by AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi and members of the Markazi Milad Juloos Committee.

Milad un Nabi processions in Hyderabad on Sept 14

The committee members urged the chief minister to grant permission for the processions in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana on Sunday, September 14.

They requested the CM to ensure decoration of historic mosques and dargahs. They also requested free electricity supply on the occasion.

As the city is going to see Ganesh idol immersion on the 11th day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, which falls on September 6, the committee decided to postpone the Milad un Nabi processions in Hyderabad and other districts.

Although Eid Milad un Nabi is on September 5, the processions have been postponed as the date coincides with Ganesh idol immersions.

Last year too, the dates of Ganesh idol immersion and Milad un Nabi procession coincided. The date of Ganesh idol immersion was September 17, and Milad un Nabi was on September 16, 2024.

For the peaceful celebration of the festivals, it was decided that the Milad un Nabi celebration would be held on the scheduled date, but the procession would be taken out on September 19.

This year too, it is decided to take out Milad un Nabi processions on September 14.