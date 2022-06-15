Hyderabad ‘Million March’ against Nupur Sharma cancelled: Organizers

Hyderabad: The Joint Action Committee (JAC) for Andhra Pradesh (AP) and Telangana has called off the ‘Million March’ scheduled on Saturday in view of the “prevailing law and order situations” across the country.

Mohd Mustaq Malik, convener, JACAP&T told media persons that ‘ in view of the prevailing law and order situation in the country the proposed Million March stands cancelled. “Several officers have held talks with me and discussed the riots in different cities in the country. In view of it the Million March stands cancelled,” he said.

Instead, the JACAP&T will hold a public meeting on Saturday evening at Bada Bazaar in Yakutpura. It will be attended by various JAC members.

Mushtaq Malik was placed under house arrest following his plan to hold a press meet in connection with the Million March. “I have been placed under house arrest and also many other JAC members,” he told media persons.

Since morning heavy police presence was seen near the house of Mushtaq Malik. A case is also booked against him at the Chaderghat police station for making an inflammatory speech. The police invoked Sections 153A, 295A and 505(2) of IPC Sections.