Hyderabad: Minister Talasani Srinivas fined by GHMC for illegal hoarding

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 4th October 2022 12:47 pm IST
Hyderabad: Minister Talasani Srinivas fined by GHMC for illegal advertisement
Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav.

Hyderabad: Telangana Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav was fined by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s (GHMC) Directorate of Enforcement Vigilance & Disaster Management (EVDM) for erecting an unauthorised advertisement element at Tank Bund Road.

A fine of Rs 15,000 was imposed on the minister.

Anil Kumar Yadav, a Congress politician, was also fined Rs 10,000 for bringing up an unapproved advertisement element in Narayanguda.

Through Twitter, the problem was brought to the attention of EVDM’s central enforcement cell, and as a result, a fine was issued.

