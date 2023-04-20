Hyderabad: Minister to distribute Maruti cars on April 21

Hyderabad: In order to certify drivers belonging to the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe and minority communities, the state government launched a Driver Empowerment programme.

According to a press release by the Telangana State Christian (Minorities) Finance Corporation on Thursday, Minister of Scheduled Caste Development Koppula Eshwar will distribute Maruti Suzuki VXI petrol cars on April 21 at 3 pm at the Tourism Plaza, Begumpet.

The drive is in collaboration with Maruti Motors, Uber cab service provider, SBI bank and other departments concerned.